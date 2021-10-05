Thomas H. Magwire GRANITEVILLE — Thomas H. Magwire, 78, of Donahue Road, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, after a six-year battle with cancer. His family was by his side. Born on Jan. 19, 1943, in Fair Haven, Vermont, he was the son of Harold and Shirley (Havens) Magwire. Tom graduated from Fair Haven High School in 1961. Shortly after graduation, he joined the Vermont Army National Guard. While working for the Vermont Air Guard, Tom met and married Melanie Walker, of Barre, in January of 1965. In 1972, they moved to Barre Town and started a foreign auto repair business on South Main Street in Barre. Tom started and ran several small businesses in the Barre area. He was known for his entrepreneurial spirit. Tom enjoyed the outdoors and spending time in nature and had an appreciation for wildlife; he also enjoyed target shooting on his property. Tom was a member of the Hedding United Methodist Church in Barre and the National Rifle Association. Survivors include his wife of 56 years; his son, Darin and his partner, Bonnie Flint; his daughter, Cynthia and her partner, Gary Couture; his grandchildren, Lauren McKinstry, Stephen McKinstry and his wife, Mandy, Dylan Magwire and his wife, Chelsea, Alayna Badeau and her fiancé, Denzel Moscova, Abbie Magwire and Kendal Magwire; his two great-grandsons, Karsen Gilbert and Canaan Moscova; his brother, Michael Magwire, of New Hampshire; as well as extended family members and lots of friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Beth McKinstry. Tom will be laid to rest at a private graveside service in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Hedding United Methodist Church, 40 Washington St., Barre, VT 05641, Attention: Kitchen Fund. Tom spent a considerable amount of time over the years contributing to Hedding’s growing food shelf resource which helps the greater Barre area. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.