Thomas George Holt Jr. LILLIAN, Ala. — Thomas George Holt Jr., age 81, a resident of Lillian, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Thomas was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Joan E. Holt; children, Robert (Freda) Holt, Michael Holt, Mark Thomas, Todd Thomas, Ronna (Tim) Prescott, Jennifer (Terry) Mellish; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; niece Sherry Cisler; and many other relatives and friends. Interment was held in Barrancas National Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are by Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. in Fairhope, Alabama, (251) 990-7775, www.wolfefuneralhomes.com.
