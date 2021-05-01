Thomas G. Atwood MONTPELIER — Thomas G. Atwood, 70, of Prospect Street in Montpelier passed away on Wednesday April 28, 2021, at his home. Thomas was the son of Howard and Priscilla (Murphy) Atwood. He was born in Windsor, Vermont, on March 22, 1951. Thomas loved working on cars growing up and found working on his bicycle in recent years to be a favorite hobby of his. He loved art and music. He was a kind person to all who knew him and will be missed. Thomas is survived by his daughter, Maggie Atwood of Pittsfield, Massachusetts; stepdaughter, Page Ellsworth of Fulton, Missouri; granddaughters, Brianna and Amber; his brothers, Gary Atwood, Ehrick Atwood, Mark Atwood and Dana Atwood; a sister, Allison (Atwood) Stevens. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Sylvester’s Cemetery in Lower Websterville, Vermont. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre Vermont. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
