Thomas F. Taylor NORTHFIELD — Thomas F. Taylor, 72, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at home surrounded by his beloved family. Thomas was born on Feb. 20, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio. He was the son of Frank D. Taylor and Elizabeth Coffin Taylor. Tom graduated from Maumee High School in 1971 and continued his education at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he met his future wife, Karen. After a great three-year courtship, Tom and Karen wed on March 27, 1971, and began a partnership of adventure. In 1972, they joined the Peace Corps and served in Ethiopia. Upon completion of Peace Corps service, Tom began work towards a PhD in the History of Africa, at Syracuse University, completing his Doctorate with Honors in 1980. He immediately accepted an offer of employment from Norwich University and spent the next 40 years teaching about the history of Africa, the Middle East, the Ottoman Empire, and medieval Japan, as well as developing the International Studies program for the university, serving as department head and as Dean of Social Sciences for many years, and retiring in 2020 as Professor Emeritus. His spare time was used to create and nurture his family, raise some livestock, cut wood on his mountain, and throw a great party now and then. Upon retirement, Tom turned his energies to embracing his life on the mountain. Tom was Papa to everyone, students, friends, and especially, his kids and grandkids. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen; their daughter, Rachael Taylor-Marsh (Gabriel Taylor-Marsh), son, Tristram August Taylor (Kathleen Dosiek), and daughter, Amelia Christine Schmitt (Andrew Schmitt); and grandkids, Joseph, Eden, Elizabeth, Tommy, Axel, Adeline and Henry; his sister, Ann (George Ensinger); and assorted nieces and nephews. Tom embraced them all, kids, friends, colleagues, mentors and students … part of his family of the heart and soul, each of them. Please join us for a memorial service at White Chapel at Norwich University on April 24, at 3:30, followed by a celebration of Tom’s life at Milano Ballroom, immediately following.
