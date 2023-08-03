Thomas F. Gauthier BARRE — Thomas F. Gauthier passed away at his home in Barre on July 24, 2023. He was a local legend known as “The man on the couch”. Tom was born on September 17, 1960, in Barre to Ferdinand and Jean (Bishop) Leonhard. Tom’s biological father Ferdinand passed away from Leukemia before Tom was born. After graduating from Montpelier High School in 1979, He joined the Army Reserves. He was with the 508th Infantry Regiment at Fort Bragg North Carolina. He then joined the Vermont National Guard. He was honorably discharged after serving his country for 17 years. Tom was an avid collector of baseball cards, large Diecast cars, knives, cats and guns. He was a true American history buff, Civil war, Daniel Boone and Davey Crockett. He is perhaps more known locally as the man on the couch. He spent many hours on his couch on the porch socializing with the community of Barre. We and the squirrels, whistle Pig and the birds he fed, we will miss you Tom. Rest in Peace. Tom is survived by his father Donald C. Gauthier, his son Scott Trottier and his three children. His sisters Leann (Jeff) Sevenitt and Sheila (Scott) Maclvor. He leaves behind his nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his ex-wife Lucille Tetreault. Tom is Predeceased by his parents and grandparents and several Aunts and Uncles. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11am at Hope Cemetery in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
