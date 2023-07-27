Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.