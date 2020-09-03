Thomas F. Ford GRANITEVILLE — Thom Ford, age 60, passed away at Central Vermont Medical Center on July 25, 2020. He was born in Morrisville, Vermont, to Marilyn and Frederic Ford. Thom will forever be remembered for his generosity and drive to live life to the fullest. He took every chance to seize an opportune moment, help a friend, or stop at a “good garage sale” to find a treasure he could fit into the convertible or Corvette. Thom put his full heart and soul into everything he did, including cooking and grilling his perfect, melt-in-your-mouth pieces of heaven. He was known for his outgoing, vibrant personality, and cherished his role as the sheriff of Greenwood Lake! He was a man, a myth, and is now a legend. He leaves behind his two grandchildren who were his pride and joy in life. He also leaves many cherished family members, loved ones, and very special friends. He was predeceased by his youngest sibling, Jeff Ford. We would like to thank everyone who has lived life to the fullest with Thom throughout the years and contributed to his happiness. Per Thom’s wishes, there will be no services held at this time. A celebration of life will likely be held at a later date in the summer of 2021. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
