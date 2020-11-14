Thomas E. Tremblay ADDISON -- Thomas E. Tremblay of Addison, formerly of Waitsfield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his home in Addison. He was born on Dec. 29, 1953, in Montpelier, the son of J. Edgar and Sally Wimble Tremblay. He was a member of The Boy Scouts of America. He also served in the United States Navy for six years (four years active and two years reserve duty). His hobbies were racing snowmobiles in his younger life, racing stock cars briefly, coaching girls' softball, going to local basketball games, NASCAR racing and watching TV. Tom totally loved it when we went to southern Maine. He so enjoyed the food, especially the best thick creamy clam chowder. Thomas is survived by his wife, Debra Tremblay; daughter, Kari Ann Tremblay; godchildren, Anna Kelly and Riley Brown; sister, Rita Jane “Tremblay” Viens in Florida; as well as an uncle, aunts, nieces, nephews and many cousins. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to TLFRS (Town Line First Responders Squad), P.O. Box 82, Bridport, VT 05734; or to Homeward Bound (Addison County’s Humane Society), 236 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05753. Due to COVID-19, the family regrets that attending the service will be by invitation only. To send online condolences, to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com.
