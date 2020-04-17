Thomas E. O'Grady EAST ROXBURY — Thomas E. O’Grady, 64, passed away peacefully at his home on April 7, 2020. He was born to George H. O’Grady and Bernice Macy O’Grady. He grew up on Turkey Hill and loved telling stories of his upbringing of farm life and work horses. He graduated from Northfield High School in 1974. He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of nearly 30 years, Deborah Fletcher O’Grady. She was the love of his life and truly his other half. The two of them were inseparable, especially if it included the great outdoors. They cherished what they had, and a weekend getaway to the A-Frame was heaven on earth for them. Time together was all that they needed. He is also survived by his two sons and their families, George and Elise O’Grady, along with George’s daughter, Autumn, and Elise’s daughters, Cameryn and Brooke; Thomas and Beth O’Grady, and their son Tommy. Tom was proud of both sons as the fathers they’ve become to his grandchildren. Son George Joseph, as a plumber, started out with Tom and has become a loyal plumbing employee and dedicated father for Grandpa’s “Katie” (Autumn). Son Thomas Charles, the planner, stuck to his plans and became an English teacher and a wonderful father to Grandpa’s Thomas Patrick (Tommy). Grandpa’s eyes would light up and a smile would adorn his face whenever he was around his treasured grandchildren. He was a proud grandfather, but he was first a loving, dedicated father to his two boys. He taught them the ways of life and how to work hard and be respectful. He could only be so proud of the fathers George and Tommy had become because he taught them what it meant to be a father. Beyond family and the love he held for his wife, sons, and grandchildren, the other true passion of his life was hunting and being in the woods. Tom was a phenomenal huntsman, hunting all big game seasons and bagging countless bucks, bear, and moose. He was the first one out the door of camp in the morning and the last to return (unless returning early because he shot the morning buck). He taught his family the ways of the woods, and as a firearms enthusiast, his passion and knowledge of guns came along with his teachings. Outside of hunting season he would spend innumerable hours four-wheeling and exploring nature. It was on one of these expeditions in 1981 that Tom happened upon a run-down, old camp that would be resurrected and become known to the family as “The A-Frame.” It became a place of peace and solitude, and was Tom’s favorite spot in the whole world. Tom spent most of his professional career as a Master Plumber, but he also drove tractor trailers and plow trucks. He liked truck driving best. He went on to driving for local logging companies, and would put an 18-wheeler in places that an average driver wouldn’t dream of going. In addition, he was what he liked to be called a “horse trader," buying and selling various items; he had a gift and saw the value in anything. Throughout all of his various careers, he had an ingenuity and knowledge of engines and tools that most people lack. If something was broken, he could fix it. Tom will surely be missed. He always felt that he was born a century too late: hard work, a man’s word, and a handshake meant the world to Tom. He is a man that cannot be replaced and his time on earth was too short.
