Thomas "Critter" Roy Sr. BLOOMFIELD — Thomas E. "Tom" Roy Sr., of Bloomfield, Vermont, known as "Critter" to friends and family, passed away March 4, 2022, at Central Vermont Hospital at the age of 84 with family surrounding him. Tom was born Oct. 5, 1937, in Portland, Maine, eldest son of Edward A. Roy and Lena B. Packard. Tom moved to Montpelier at a young age. He went to Montpelier School where he left early to go to work for his Uncle Ken at Baird Construction. From there ,he moved on to work for the state highway department painting and fixing roads. Even in his later years, he could still tell you about any of the roads he had worked on. He married Marleen Hatch in 1955 and they had six children. All his children learned from him to be tough and independent while they learned to be kind and empathetic from their mother. After working with the state highway department, he went to work in the granite sheds in Barre as head maintenance and "go-to" man for Buttura and Sons where he finished out his career and retired in 2000. However, Tom never stopped working as he was always fixing or building something in his spare time. Whether it was at his beloved family camp on Notch Pond, climbing and trimming trees, or building his own eight-sided log home where he retired. When he wasn't tinkering, he was hunting or fishing. He had many pelts that range from as small as a weasel to as big as his trophy white tails from Maine and the West Mountains, a true mountain man. His wit and quick remarks will be missed by many. Tom is survived by his brother, Daniel F. Roy; sister, Lucy A. Roy; and his five children, Barbara, Judith, Joann, Thomas Jr. and Rita. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alfred, Elizabeth, Kenneth, Theresa, Danielle, Lance, Holly, Heidi, Travis; and 17 great-grandchildren. Tom was predeceased by his parents; brother, Robert A. Roy; Uncle Kenneth Baird, Aunt Mary Baird, cousins, John Baird and Skip Packard; former wife, Marleen H. Roy; and daughter, Betty Jean Roy. To all his friends in the Northeast Kingdom, his family thanks you for looking out for him!! Informal services will be determined at a later date. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.