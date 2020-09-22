Thomas Chester Chomentowski ROXBURY — Thomas Chester Chomentowski passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2020, at his home in Roxbury. He was born on Sept. 13, 1936, in the ethnic enclave of Philadelphia affectionately known as Fishtown. His parents, Joseph and Helen (nee Wisniewski) Chomentowski, owned and operated a candy store there, and young Tom was raised on sweets and Polish food, preferences he never outgrew. The middle of three children - each spaced about six years apart - Tom attended Philadelphia public schools, where he quickly developed his natural athleticism, particularly in basketball. While attending Northeast High School and summer varsity camps, he played both with, and against, basketball legend Wilt "The Stilt" Chamberlain. He entered Dartmouth College, in 1954 on a basketball scholarship, where he majored in philosophy and religion, both lifelong passions. After graduation in 1958, he worked for a time for the Department of Child Welfare in Philadelphia, then joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he fulfilled his boyhood dream of flying. Eventually, he became a fighter pilot, most noteworthily on active assignment in Guantanamo during the exceedingly tense Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962. In 1961, Tom married Anna Coyle, and the couple resided in various locales, including Philadelphia, South Carolina and Boston, before choosing an idyllic, sprawling property atop Braintree Hill. It was there they raised their five children and with the children's eager assistance, numerous horses, some goats, ducks and geese, as well. After leaving active duty in 1965, Tom signed on to the Weekend Warriors as a U.S. Marine Reservist, and then made his way to Trans World Airlines, where his career spanned 31 years. Within three years, he achieved the rank of Captain, piloted both domestic and international flights, and with his tall stature, boyish good looks and jovial disposition, he was regarded by many as the quintessential pilot. Through the years, his work led him to several pivotal places figuring prominently on the world stage and brought him encounters with distinguished and celebrated people. In October 1989, he had the privilege of flying His Holiness the Dalai Lama, along with the Nobel Peace prize he'd just been awarded. A month later, Captain Tom and his crew were present in the streets at the toppling of the Berlin Wall. The following day, The New York Times featured a front-page photo of the crumbling, graffiti-ridden wall accented by a large, red TWA spray-painted there by his co-pilot, amid an ecstatic crowd. And in 1995, Tom was present at the Christmas Eve Mass in Bethlehem at the Church of the Nativity, the first such celebration there in 28 years free of Israel's military occupation, a Mass also attended by Palestinian Liberation Organization Chairman Yasir Arafat. Tom retired from TWA in 1996, divorced a few years later and married Claire Manfredonia of Roxbury in 2001. He immediately assumed an active role in Roxbury church and civic affairs, heading up the food shelf and delivering many of the commodity boxes door to door. At the Roxbury Church, he became trustee, sexton, grant writer and member of the church choir, Endless Spring, his resounding baritone the only voice needed on that part. He also became active at the senior center and with the historical society and after many hours of diligent research, he filled the unofficial role of town historian. A spirited coterie of Boston sports fans would receive a warm welcome whenever they arrived to watch a game with him, as intent on hearing his stories as they were to cheer their teams on. And the numerous children who visited on Halloween each year were treated to his eerie silent presence in a dark corner of a far room, the green Frankenstein mask he wore unable to conceal the deep love he had for them, and all children. Tom was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Regina; and his beloved son, Paul, who died in infancy. He leaves behind his wife, Claire, along with son Walter and Catherine of Michigan; his daughter, Maria of California, his son, John of Randolph Center, his daughter, Laura of Connecticut, and his son, Robert of Quechee; and six grandchildren, of whom he was very proud. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, and to numerous friends and neighbors who enabled us to keep Tom at home for the duration. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
