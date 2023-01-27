Thomas A. Milne CRYSTAL RIVER, FL — Thomas A. “Tom” Milne, 80 of Crystal River, FL formerly of Randolph, VT passed away Monday January 23, 2023 at his home. Tom was born March 27, 1942 in Barre, VT and was raised by his parents Laura and Nerio Guazzoni. He was a US Air Force Veteran and was retired from the Vermont Technical College. Tom was an astute handyman and could fix anything, he was an avid golfer and enjoyed his retirement to Crystal River. Tom is survived by his daughter Angie Kilpatrick and husband Layne of Rexburg, ID, brother Robert Milne and wife Lois of Barre, VT, sister Angie Newell and husband David of Delmar, NY, grandsons Anthony DiLena and Jordan DiLena along with four great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and his beloved life partner Jean Alexander. In addition to his parents and biological father Arthur Milne, he was preceded in death by a brother Kenny, a sister Millie and granddaughter Christian Jane DiLena. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River, FL is assisting the family with private arrangements.
