Therese Higgins MONTPELIER — A funeral Mass for Therese Higgins, who died on April 9, 2021, will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier. An informal reception will immediately follow at the Pool Pavilion, located behind the Montpelier City Pool. Following the reception, her remains will be interred in the Jeffersonville Cemetery.
