Theresa “Terry” Vasseur MONTPELIER — Theresa “Terry” Vasseur, 92, of Weston Street passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at her home. Born on August 26, 1930, in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Stephen and Delia (Hagarty) Mayhew. She attended elementary and high school in Massachusetts before moving to Vermont where she graduated from college. Terry was employed as an accountant/bookkeeper with the State of Vermont for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles and watching the game show network on television. She especially enjoyed the many wonderful trips that she took with her sister Kay. Survivors include her children Carol Blakey and her husband, Alfred of Barre; Dennis Vasseur and his wife, Nancy of Worcester; Richard Vasseur of Berlin; and Donald Vasseur and his wife, Silke of Graniteville; her daughter-in-law Jo Ann Vasseur of Barre Town; ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; as well as her siblings Kathleen Garvey and Alfred and Richard Mayhew all of Massachusetts and Gerald Mayhew of Florida. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son Douglas Vasseur, her great-grandson Justin and her brothers Charles and Stephen Mayhew. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
