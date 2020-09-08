Theresa R. Lewis BARRE CITY — Theresa R. Lewis, 84, of Washington Apartments, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Rose (Marceau) Morel. Theresa married William “Red” Lewis and had 59 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 2014. Theresa loved to read books, sing songs, draw pictures, and loved taking pictures. Theresa’s passion in life was always her family and the Lord. She loved to pray and was a lifelong member of St. Monica Church in Barre. Theresa and Red spent 42 years living at Bugbee Avenue raising their children with family and friends as their neighbors. Theresa is survived by her sons, William “Billy” Lewis of Barre, Robert “Bobby” Lewis of Northfield, Michael Lewis and wife Sherry of Tennessee, and James “Jimmy” Lewis of Barre. She is also survived by her sisters, Anita Morel of Barre and Betty Ann Morel of Barre; and her daughters-in-law, Lisa and Pamela. She leaves behind her grandchildren and great-grandson, Cooper; also many nieces and nephews; and family friends, Mark Columb and Steve Pratt. Besides her parents and husband, Theresa was predeceased by her sisters, Lucille (Morel) Laprade and Marie (Morel) Joyal; and her brothers, Paul and Eugene Morel. There will be no calling hours. A graveside memorial to honor the life of Theresa will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Hope Cemetery in Barre. Per state mandate, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.