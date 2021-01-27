Theresa Maria Dunn MONTPELIER — Theresa Maria Dunn of Montpelier, Vermont, died early on Friday morning, Jan. 22, 2021. After several months of medical challenges and setbacks, she passed quickly, and her sister, Martha, was able to be with her and hold her hand. This provides great comfort to her family. Theresa was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, on April 5, 1942, the second of nine children, to Edward and Jeannette (Belanger) Dunn. As the oldest girl, she was like a second mother to her younger sisters, spoiling and inspiring them as she forged her own path toward becoming a strong, independent woman. After graduating from Brockton High School, Class of 1959, she studied business, then trained to program and utilize the computers being incorporated into banking at the time. She loved the work, and took her new skills with her to Washington, DC, and Virginia, making her adult home in that area. She traveled throughout the U.S. on work assignments for a number of years and, when she decided to stay closer to home, became very involved in supporting animal rescue and welfare organizations. She fostered and adopted cats needing homes, helped with fundraising, and volunteered at shelters. This became a lifelong passion and commitment for her. Theresa retired about 15 years ago in order to move closer to family and to her mother, who had moved to Vermont. She secured a condo right across from her mother and had a few cherished years visiting her daily and going on excursions throughout central Vermont. She faced many health challenges over the last several years, doing her best to stay in the game as long as she could. She really enjoyed watching her nieces and nephews grow up and welcomed each baby of the next generation as they arrived on the scene. Holidays were celebrated in style, and Theresa would always arrive decked out for the occasion with eye-catching jewelry and accessories. This earned her the title of Auntie Bling, bestowed on her by the younger family members she enjoyed so much. Theresa (aka Terry or Tree) loved Elvis, Celtic Thunder, the Platters and other iconic groups from the '50s and '60s. She managed to visit both Ireland and Quebec, where her family has roots. She was a shopper through and through, and loved collecting all kinds of useful gadgets, gemstones, fragrances and cat-themed treasures. She loved socks that made a statement, and had pairs featuring Bernie Sanders, Tom Brady and Barack Obama, to name just a few. She loved her shoe collection! Oh - and her umbrellas! Theresa was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Michael Dunn; two sisters, Merrick "Mary" Dunn and Ann Dunn; and a nephew, Stephen Churchill. She is survived by a brother, Robert Dunn of Massachusetts; and sisters, Connie Dunn of Massachusetts, Joan Carman (and Tim) of Vermont, Martha Winthrop (and Nat) of Vermont, and Margaret Dunn of Massachusetts. Her nieces and nephews include Michael Dunn and Kathleen Dunn of New York, Jodi Carman of Montreal, Stacey Camacho (and Willie) of Pennsylvania, Elias Winthrop (and Jade Grandy) of Vermont, Daniel Winthrop (and Michele) of Vermont, Emma Bay-Hansen (and Moritz) of Vermont, Jake Churchill (and Katie) of Massachusetts, Ted Churchill of Massachusetts, and Gabriel Tompkins (and Sabrina) of Massachusetts. Great-nieces and -nephews include Sean Dunnsue, Samuel Bourassa, Desmond Winthrop, Marianne Bourassa, Craig Churchill, Luke Churchill, Soren Bay-Hansen, Petra Bay-Hansen, Willie Camacho, Ted Camacho, Jasper Winthrop and Willow Winthrop. She loved each and every one of them. We will all miss having this brave and generous soul among us and per her wishes, will bring her to rest beside her mother in Montpelier, Vermont, when the weather is warm. In her memory, please consider donating some time or attention to an animal welfare organization in your own community. Arrangements are being made through Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.