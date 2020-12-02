Theresa Marguerite Labor BARRE — Theresa Marguerite Labor, age 90, formerly of Barre, Vermont, died on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington, following a recent decline in her health. Theresa was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, on May 6. 1930, daughter to the late William and Dora (Sevigny) Dubuc. She grew up in St. Johnsbury and moved to Barre in 1950 following her marriage to Percy Labor in 1948. Theresa worked at Sprague Electric for over 25 years and retired when the company moved south; she later went to work at Capitol City Press. Her greatest satisfaction came through her years volunteering at the Salvation Army. On many occasions, she accompanied Percy on trips for work, to different points across the country and as far as Hawaii. When the time came, they loved taking the grandkids and helping out, whether it was a trip or getting them to sporting events – whatever needed to happen. Theresa was in her 50s when she got her driver’s license and enjoyed short trips back to St. Johnsbury to visit her sisters and going to lawn sales. She loved her dogs throughout her life, especially Tigger and Cuddles. Theresa is survived by her three children, Kathleen Fassett of Williamstown, Vermont, Percy Labor Jr. and wife Shirley of Barre, Vermont, Melanie Duprey and husband Douglas of Marshfield, Vermont; six grandchildren, Christopher Dowling, Kevin Dowling (Michelle Farnsworth), Eric Labor (Julie Whitlock) Iain Duprey, Brittini-Ann Duprey, Seth Duprey; three great-grandchildren, Killian Dowling, Jameson Dowling, Ayden Newton; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in 2017 by her husband of 69 years, Percy Labor Sr.; two sisters, Veronica Meigs, Dorlice Clouatre; a brother, Arthur Dubuc; and son-in-law, Chester Fassett. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for the family with burial in the Mount Calvary Cemetery with her parents. There will be no calling hours. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.