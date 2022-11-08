Theresa Irene Papazoni FRANKLIN — Theresa Irene Papazoni a longtime area resident passed away Thursday evening, November 3rd, 2022, at the Homestead in Franklin. Born in Burlington on June 19th, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Harriet (Ladabouche) Cannon. Theresa was 95 years old. On November 25th, 1947, in Waterbury, Theresa married Aldo L. Papazoni, who predeceased her on February 14th, 2010. Theresa was educated in Burlington and went onto hold several positions, at the Rock of Ages, Springfield Armory, Shearer Chevrolet, a telephone operator and a crossing guard for the Burlington School system. She was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, loved to ride bikes and enjoyed watching the sunset. Survivors include her sons; Darrell Papazoni and his wife, Cheryl, of Milton, Dana Papazoni and his wife, Colleen, of Essex Junction, David Papazoni of Swanton and Dale Papazoni and his wife, Catherine, of Franklin, as well as her grandson, Brook, granddaughter, Katie and her husband, John, and their daughter, Ruth and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Aldo, Theresa was predeceased by her siblings, Thomas, James, Edward and Catherine. Theresa’s family will receive friends on Monday, November 14th, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. A funeral will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Preston Fuller officiating. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in the East Franklin Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial in Theresa’s name may be made to the Franklin Carriage House, 142 Homestead Drive, Franklin, Vermont 05457. Honored to be serving the family of Theresa Papazoni is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
