Theresa Desilets Callahan PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — Theresa Elaine Desilets Callahan peacefully passed away on Feb. 19, 2021, at the age of 88, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by Edwin Callahan, her high school sweetheart and devoted husband of 66 years. She was blessed with four children, Cathleen, Vicki, Lynn and Christopher, and adored by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Born in 1933 in Montpelier, Vermont, to Isabel and Henry Desilets, she had two sisters she loved dearly, Cecile Staab and Lorraine “Mickey” Rich. She married Ed in 1954 and went to Nuremberg, Germany, for two years, where Ed was stationed in the Army. There, they had their daughter, Cathy, and then moved back to Montpelier where Vicki and Lynn were born. Ed’s career then took them to Watertown, New York, and Wellesley, Massachusetts, where their son Chris was born. In 1976, they decided to move to the country and bought The Village Grocer in Rindge, New Hampshire, which they owned for nine years. Theresa enjoyed working at their store and at Franklin Pierce College, meeting the townspeople and the students. Her radiant smile, sweet nature and genuine interest in others welcomed all who came her way and she made many good friends. In 1977, the family bought a historic cape built in 1763 which she loved to decorate with antiques. Forty-two happy years were spent in their cherished home, where they celebrated hundreds of memorable family gatherings and holidays and all of their children’s marriages. As well as living in Europe, Theresa traveled to Hawaii several times to visit Cathy and her family. She often said, “I could live in a shack on the beach!” In 2001, the family took an unforgettable trip to Ireland where her ability to talk to anyone charmed a local fellow who told Ed, “You’re a lucky man!” Theresa will be remembered for the sparkle in her eyes, her grace and kindness, and most importantly, her love of family. She enjoyed her home, her playlist (especially Willie Nelson and IZ), talking on the phone, worrying about the weather, and a good Manhattan at the end of the day. And who could forget her appearance as part of the family tradition of dressing up as the Wizard of Oz characters at the Keene Pumpkin Festival? Her curious nature and ability to notice small details made her an avid people-watcher. Always stylish, always fun to be around, now always to be missed. Until we meet again, we’ll think of you and smile through our tears and hold you in our hearts. The family would like to thank the staff at Scott Farrar for their loving care of Theresa. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.