Theresa A. Usle rites BARRE CITY — A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Theresa A. Usle, 92, of Maple Avenue was held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. She passed away on July 5, 2020. The Rev. Patrick J. Forman, pastor of the church, was the celebrant. Organist and vocalist Rosemary Badeau accompanied vocalist Ronald Routhier in the hymns, “Be Not Afraid,” “Let There Be Peace On Earth” and “Song of Farewell.” Soloist Rosemary Badeau sang “Ave Maria.” Scripture readings from the Old Testament were read by Mele Usle, daughter-in-law, and Diane Usle, also a daughter-in-law, read from the New Testament. Words of remembrance were shared by her son, Steven Usle. Father Forman read the Gospel and delivered the homily. Ark bearers were Emily Rankin, Laura Blake and Kilistina Usle, granddaughters, and Greg LaFlower, grandson. Burial followed in St. Sylvester Cemetery where she was laid to rest next to her beloved husband. Committal prayer and blessing were said by Father Foreman. A poem, written by Theresa, years ago, was read. Roses were placed on her urn by family members. Following the burial, family and friends gathered at the family home on Maple Avenue for a time of fellowship and luncheon. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.