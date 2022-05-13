Theresa A. Hanson WEST BERLIN — Theresa Ann Hanson, 69, of Route 12 in West Berlin, passed away at home, with her family by her side, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on Sept. 11, 1952, in Springfield, Minnesota, the daughter of Roland Helget and Lucille (Petsinger) Helget. She attended public school and graduated from Morgan High School in 1970. Throughout Theresa’s career, she worked for over 25 years at National Life Insurance Co. starting in the kitchen and delivery from the coffee cart, to the mail room, and finally, ending in the records department. On Jan. 9, 1999, Theresa married the love of her life, Peter Hanson. They spent many years together enjoying auto racing, camping, fireworks and visiting friends and relatives. Sadly, Pete predeceased her on Feb. 7, 2014. Theresa was an amazing card shark with her friends and family and belonged to the Montpelier Cribbage League for many years. She also enjoyed being in a local bowling league. She volunteered as a driver for Meals on Wheels and always enjoyed working fireworks show or watching them from a distance. Theresa enjoyed trips to places she had never been before, like Germany, Jamaica, and going on her first cruise. Football Sundays were always interesting whenever the Vikings and Green Bay faced off, Theresa being a lifelong Vikings fan through the good and mostly losing seasons, and Pete being a Packers fan. Survivors include her children, Sandy Savard and her husband, Bernie, of West Berlin, Ernie Swenson and his wife, Sarah, of Montpelier, and Max Swenson, of Manchester, New Hampshire; her grandchildren, Zac Baldasaro and Emily Swenson; and her great-grandchild, Shad Savard, son of Brandon Savard; her siblings, Alice Drew and George Helget, both of Minnesota; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill Hanson, Linda Downing, Susan Smaldino and Penny Rose. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Pete Hanson; her mother-in-law, Louise Hanson; her siblings, Mary Ann Thompson, Lorraine Helget, Bob Helget and Betty Ott. A celebration of life, including fireworks, will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the backyard at Theresa’s home, 721 Vt. 12S, West Berlin, Vermont. Her remains will be committed with her husband’s, in the Berlin Corners Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northfield Senior Center or Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice.
