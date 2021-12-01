Theresa A. Ahern SOUTH BARRE — Theresa A. Ahern, 91, of Wilson Street, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Heaton Woods Residence in Montpelier, surrounded by several of her children. Born on May 7, 1930, in Union City, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of Francis and Maria (Conrad) Gatz and the youngest of five children. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from high school. After high school, when she was 18, she married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Ahern. Much to her mother’s chagrin, Dad whisked her away to Oregon, where they began their remarkable life together. The first five of her seven children were born and lived on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. There, our parents, along with an aunt and uncle, owned and worked a market. Our mom calmly embraced her life even through great challenges and chaos. Even when we lost our house to a fire between Christmas and New Year in 1960. Even when, in 1962, in the dead of winter, with seven children (the youngest of which was small enough to travel in an apple crate), we moved across country to Maryland – in a station wagon. Even having five teenagers at the same time, she made it look easy. She handled it all, with endless love and remarkable grace. She worked for a time as an Avon Lady and then an accountant for the business she and our father established. When she became a single woman at 51, she went to work as a Senate switchboard Operator – a job she loved and was very proud of. When she retired, she moved to Vermont to live near our sister, Cindy, the caregiver of the family. There, she lived the quiet, peaceful life she deserved. Our mom had a loving, quiet strength that manifested as a constant devotion to her family. We will be forever grateful for our little mom. Survivors include her seven children, Diana Celia, Larry Ahern and his wife, Joan, Ronnie Ahern, Christy Ahern, Cindy Isabelle and her husband, Claude, Kevin Ahern and his wife, Rana, and Timmy Ahern; her eight grandchildren, Tammy, Matt, Ivy, Jeff, Leaf, Cory, Tarek and Mia; as well as seven great-grandchildren. She leaves this world bathed in love and gratitude. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Resident Activity Fund, Heaton Woods, 10 Heaton St., Montpelier, VT 05602. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
