Theodore Edward Metevier WILLIAMSTOWN — Theodore E. “Teddy” Metevier, 52, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 15, 2022. Born in Burlington on August 28, 1970, he was the son of the late Theodore L. and Patricia (Hibbard) Metevier. He attended schools in Orange. As a young man Teddy worked in the construction industry in central Vermont, he worked for several local companies and operated his own construction business. He was known to be a Jack of all trades. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, music and playing the guitar as well as time spent with family. Theodore is survived by his children, Ashley Metevier and her husband A.J., of Waitsfield, Erin Metevier, of Waitsfield, Taylor Metevier, of Montpelier, step daughter Danielle Cadorette, of Williamstown; one sister Deborah Hussey, of South Barre; two brothers Ronald Metevier and his wife Mary, of Hardwick, Brian Metevier, of Burlington; grandchildren Makenna, Avah, Kallum, Parker, Rowen, Corbin, Presley, Jaedyn, Ryan, Kelsi, Ryan, Amellia, Pamela, Aiden, Zachary, Kyle, Jazlenne; former wives Cheryl Metevier, Christina Griffith; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A celebration of the life of Theodore E. Metevier will be held from the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11a.m. Inurnment will follow services in Mountain View Cemetery in Moretown, with a reception to follow at St. Leo's Parish Hall, 109 South Main Street Waterbury. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Mad River Valley Community Fund, please visit mrvcommunityfund.org. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
