Theodore B. Pecor III GRANITEVILLE — Theodore B. "Teddy" Pecor III, 43, of Graniteville Road passed away at his home on Feb. 27, 2020. He was born on Nov. 7, 1976, to Theodore Pecor Jr. and Marlene Tousignant. Teddy graduated from Spaulding High school. After graduation, he worked at various jobs and in more recent years, Teddy was employed at Hebert McGee Wholesale in East Barre. One of Teddy’s favorite interests was hiking with one of his favorite dogs named “Bear.” Teddy also enjoyed watching football with his friends. Teddy is survived by his mother, Marlene Tousignant and companion Don Rainey of Villa Rica, Georgia; brother Jason Pecor and wife Jodi and their children, Drew and Kyle; Teddy’s fiancée, Jessica Maring and daughter Lily of Graniteville. Teddy was predeceased by his brother, Corey Pecor; and his father, Theodore “Ted” Pecor Jr. A memorial service will be held on Friday March 13, 2020, at 2 .p.m at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. There is extra parking across the street at St. Monica. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society in East Montpelier under Teddy’s name. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those who wish to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
