Thelmo J. Bettini BERLIN — Thelmo “Joe” Bettini, 90, a former longtime resident of Barre, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, with the comfort of his family around him, at Woodridge Nursing Center in Berlin. Born on Nov. 7, 1931, in Barre City, he was the son of Guido and Elisa (Benvenuti) Bettini. He attended Barre City elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School. On Feb. 9, 1957, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Desilets, in St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. They lived in Barre City, later moving to Florida. Upon returning to Vermont, they made their home in the brick house Joe built on Trow Hill. Joe lived there for 54 years before moving to Lincoln House and later, Woodridge Nursing Home. Joe was a self-employed brick mason, who learned the masonry trade from his father, Guido. Joe worked on many area homes, as well as professional brick buildings such as UVM and several hospitals in Vermont and often traveling throughout New England. He was a member of the St. Monica Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Barre Lodge of Elks #1535, Canadian Club of Barre and the Bricklayers & Trowel Trades Union. Joe enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting and fishing. In his later years, after retirement, he and Dottie began “J&D Crafts.” Joe would create woodcrafts and Dottie would finish them with her talent of creative painting. Survivors include his daughter, Lynda Chenette and her husband, Brad; his son, Ron Bettini and his wife, Darcy; seven grandchildren, Corey Chenette and his wife, Bonnie, Tyler Chenette and his wife, Monica, Alyson Bedrin and her husband, Dr. Nicholas Bedrin, Amber Fitzgerald and her husband, Brian, and Dylan Bettini and his wife, Hannah, and Cody and Tanner Cutler; nine great-grandchildren, Landon Lavallee, Aubrey and Candance Fitzgerald, Pio, Cameron, Bradley, Caleb, Sofia and Leo Chenette; his sister, Vilma Pinchetti; his cousin, George Savigni and his wife, MaryEllen; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy; and his sister, Thelma Wark. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre. Following the service, inurnment will take place in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville. There are no calling hours. Joe’s family would like to thank all the staff at Woodridge for their support and care while he was a resident there. He also leaves many friends at Lincoln House and his ‘coffee group’ where he enjoyed many friendly debates. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
