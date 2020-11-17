Thelma R. Corey SOUTH WOODBURY — With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved grandmother, Thelma R. Corey of Woodbury and Randolph, on Nov. 14, 2020. She was born on Feb. 11, 1930, in Canada, the daughter of the late Clifton A. Rathburn Sr. and Irene (Coates) Rathburn. She was educated in Woodbury public schools and went on to become a Certified Public Accountant, owning and operating her own business, Thelma R. Corey, CPA Firm, in Montpelier for many years. During the time she was studying to become an accountant, she owned a bulk mailing business on Barre Street in Montpelier. In her early years, Gram married Alton Corey and they had three children together whom she adored. Gram led an active and social life. She was a member and volunteer of many clubs and organizations, such as the Motor Maids Motorcycle Club, the Montpelier VFW Post 792 Women’s Auxiliary, the Calais/Woodbury Mountain Tamers Snowmobile Club, Woodbury United Methodist Church, as well as treasurer of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Busch North Series. She was also an avid supporter of the Stockwell Racing Team, as well as the racing community at Thunder Road and various other race tracks. Our Gram was full of grace and compassion. She loved her family and enriched the lives of all who knew her. She enjoyed traveling in her motorhome and supporting her grandson Kip Stockwell’s racing career, her granddaughter Megan Beachum’s horse shows, as well as attending all of the various sport activities of her four great-grandchildren. Gram’s generosity and love extended beyond her family to her many friends and acquaintances. You know who you are. She enjoyed many other activities and hobbies. She loved quilting and created beautiful quilts that she gifted to those around her. She was a wonderful cook, and loved spending her downtime at her camp on Nelson Pond. Survivors: include two grandchildren, Kip and Amanda Stockwell of Randolph Center and Megan and Curt Beachum of Woodbury; a brother, Clifton A. and Ruth Rathburn Jr. of South Woodbury; son-in-law, Lennie Stockwell of Braintree; four great-grandchildren, Howard, Avery and Grace Stockwell of Randolph Center and Kagan Beachum of Salt Lake City, Utah; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by all of her children, Elaine Stockwell, Wayne “Joe” Corey and Danny Corey; her longtime companion, Carlos Trueba; and two siblings, infant brother, Danny Rathburn, and sister, Delma King. Due to COVID-19 and changing weather, graveside services will be scheduled in the spring with a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Gifford Medical Center, End-of-life, Garden Room, P.O. Box 2000, Randolph, VT 05060. Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick.
