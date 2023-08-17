Terry Robert Edwards ROXBURY — Terry Robert Edwards left us too soon on August 9, 2023 at the age of 74. Terry was surrounded by family at his home in Roxbury Vermont. Born in Canton, Ohio on June 12, 1949 to Thomas William Edwards III and Lucille Hammontree Edwards. Terry honed his competitive spirit growing up the fourth born of his five siblings- Thomas IV, Virginia, James, and Rex. His love of competition helped lead the 1966 Louisville Leopards to the Ohio State High School football championship. He graduated from Ashland University with a degree in economics. Instrumental in discovering the DeVille Mastodon which is now displayed in the McKinley Museum. After college, he moved to New England and worked in financial, insurance and investment fields. In Vermont, Terry married the love of his life, Carol Freeman Edwards. Being with Carol at their beloved camp in Franklin Vermont on Lake Carmi was Terry’s favorite place. A passionate fisherman both fly and lake. A legendary golfer both at the local courses as well as his own mind. Shot a 70 at age 71 (from the blue tees) to win the Enosburg Falls Country Club Men's Championship. Terry taught the meaning of unconditional love to his sons Alex Edwards and wife Kelly, and Chris Grandfield and wife Mary Katherine. A family man through and through Terry loved spending time, sharing stories and knowledge with his many nieces, nephews and their families. The most kind and caring soul, Terry truly touched everyone he met. His smile could light up the sun. A more patient and gentle man has not walked this earth. Though we will miss him greatly, those of us who knew him feel truly blessed to have been a part of his life. Terry was a champion; those of us who knew him are the true winners. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to www.cvhhh.org Vermont Home Health & Hospice.
