Terry B. Dana GROTON — On Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, Terry Brett Dana, loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and uncle, passed away at the age of 69 after a long battle with cancer. Terry was born on Aug. 27, 1952, in Haverhill, New Hampshire. He was the younger of two children born to Frederick and Madeline (Darling) Dana. Terry was a lifelong resident of Groton, Vermont, and in 1970, he graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre. Terry was always passionate about the outdoors. After high school, he went to work for himself purchasing his first skidder with a private loan. He continued to expand his logging business with the purchase of additional excavation and construction equipment. Over the years, Terry built many houses, roads, foundations, ponds and landscapes all over Groton – leaving his footprint on the town. He was well-known for his knowledge of environmental laws. His work culminated with “Little Deer,” a retirement home for his parents surrounded by almost a hundred acres nestled in the middle of the Groton State Forest. Together with his parents and sister, they built and maintained the property’s pond, network of hiking trails, vast flower and vegetable gardens, and over a hundred blueberry and raspberry bushes. On April 21, 1979, he married Roberta Louise DiNofrio, of Warwick, Rhode Island. They lived in Groton and raised two sons, Jason and Michael. Terry was a dedicated, loving and hard-working son, husband, father and grandfather. Terry became a very proud Papa to his first grandchild, Greyson, in early-2021 and enjoyed the many visits and snuggles during his time with him. He was predeceased by his wife, Roberta; and his father, Frederick. Terry is survived by his mother, Madeline Dana, of Groton, Vermont; his sister, Sherry Meredith, of Glen Burnie, Maryland; his oldest son, Jason, and his wife, Erin, and their son, Greyson, of Leominster, Massachusetts; his younger son, Michael, and his wife, Renee, of Windham, Maine; the Schaefer family of Groton, Vermont; plus aunts, uncles, cousins and many beloved friends. Much like his wife, Terry was known for his intelligence, quick wit and speaking his mind. His sons will fondly remember having ethical and philosophical conversations with him while discussing current events. At his request, there will be no services. Condolences may be left for the family in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire obituary guest book at obits.csnh.com/terry-dana In lieu flowers, please send donations to: The Groton Historical Society, P.O. Box 89, Groton, VT 05046; Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111.
