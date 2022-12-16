Terry A. Raymond WILLIAMSTOWN — Terry A. Raymond (Longo) passed away on Monday 12/12/22 at the age of 59. She passed away comfortably in her home in Williamstown, VT, after a long battle with lung cancer. Terry was born on August 24, 1963 in Lebanon, NH. Terry was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She is survived by her husband, Rick Raymond, her sons Tom Lussier, Mike Lussier and wife Devan, Shane Lussier and wife Mariah, her sisters Deb Knowles, Peg Duke, Brenda Nunn, Michelle Sicley, and their spouses. Also 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces that all meant the world to her. She grew up in New London Conn. and Central Vt. Had three sons from previous husband Tom Lussier Sr. of Barre, VT. She met Rick in 1990 and they married on July 18, 1992. They spent many years traveling and enjoying all the times and memories they have created. Terry loved riding with Rick on their motorcycle. She had a big heart in which she showed everyone and showed with the valiant fight she put against this nasty (cancer) disease. She always tried to play the other mother role to all the children she helped raise. She enjoyed riding with a group of friends whom she held dear to her. It was never a surprise to find her in Facebook jail from an opinion she had and wasn’t afraid to express. Terry’s sense of humor and her set in her ways approach of life is what her loved ones will remember most. The memories she created with us all will live in our hearts forever! Terry was predeceased by her mom, Sharon Longo, step dad, Stanley Dembrowski, her sister Mary Longo, and her niece Misty Spooner, her biological father Louis Longo, and all of her grandparents. Calling hours will be held January 6, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Guare & Sons Funeral Home on 30 School St. Montpelier, VT. Funeral services will be held at Guare & Sons Funeral Home on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at 11 am. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
