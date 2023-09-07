Teresa M. Modica BARRE — Teresa Marie Modica, 66, of Hill Street passed away peacefully on August 14, 2023, at her home. Born on July 28, 1957, in Albany, New York, she was the daughter of Harry and Pearl (Raymond) Modica. Teresa attended Lincoln Elementary School and made her home in the Central Vermont area. She enjoyed bingo, soap operas, old westerns, country music, and camping. In her younger years she had lots of fun spending time at her father’s hunting camp. She loved colors and enjoyed many happy hours coloring in her coloring books. She also loved animals – especially cats. She enjoyed going out to eat and was very happy spending time with her family and friends. She always had plenty of stories to share and won over many people’s hearts with her bright smile and enthusiasm for life. She especially loved spending time with her cousins. The last three years she resided at Hill Street, where she grew to love the staff who helped her with her daily care. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her sister Johanna Modica and her partner Denis Hedding, cousins Barbara Turner, Cheryl Jamieson, Regina Hodziewich, Angela Wells, Andrea Barberi and a large extended family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved cousin Patricia Barberi. Interment will take place at the convenience of her family in Hope Cemetery in Barre. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
