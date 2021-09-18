Tela J. Molloy BERLIN — Tela Jayne Molloy, 64, of Berlin, Vermont, left this world having lived the best life, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her home with her loving husband by her side. Tela was born in Berlin, Vermont, on April 30, 1957, to Wayne and Edith (Stewart). She graduated from U-32 and shortly after, met her best friend, husband and soulmate (whom she admittedly claimed to have stalked until he said “yes”). Clearly, that was the right move as Tela and David just celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. They had two daughters, Casey and Nicole, who were Tela's pride and joy and whom she was most proud of. Tela was the epitome of living life to the fullest. She filled her days at Camp David in Island Pond, playing card games (and winning was of utmost importance), boating and snowmobiling. She enjoyed going to garage sales, searching for bargains/good deals, spending time with family and friends, being the life of the party, and taking advantage of every second of the day. Tela was patriotic, dedicated to her family and friends, and there was never a dull moment while in her presence. Tela had faith right up to her last days on earth. Cancer may have shortened her life, but it didn't take an ounce of her spirit. Tela leaves behind her husband, David Molloy; daughter Casey Davis and her husband, Clark, daughter Nicole; sister Sue Markham; nieces, Linda Willett, Debra Morgan, Kimberly Noury, and nephew Jason Stewart. She was predeceased by her parents, Wayne and Edith; and brothers, Richard and Robert Stewart. Tela was this year's recipient of the Annual Ladies Ride for Breast Cancer which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, starting at Gustos at 9 a.m. with festivities after the ride. A Celebration of Life will be held to honor her memory at the Barre Elks on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Congregational Church of Berlin UCC. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.