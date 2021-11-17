Ted Connor MONTPELIER — Ted Connor, aged 72, formerly of Montpelier, passed away on Oct. 18, 2021, after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was born in 1949, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the fourth child of Frederick J. "Ted" Connor and Lucille Derouin Connor. Ted was an enthusiastic traveler, exploring areas of Ireland, France and Mexico; he spoke both Spanish and French well. Over the years, Ted lived in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Oklahoma, Virginia, Texas and New Mexico, and most recently, Santa Cruz, California. Ted graduated from Simsbury High School and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He worked for many years as a builder/carpenter, counselor, literacy tutor and paralegal, ending his working life as a massage therapist. Ted was an intrepid explorer with an unquenchable curiosity. His interests were those of a true renaissance man – he wanted to learn everything! While living in Montpelier, Vermont, Ted became an accomplished potter. His love of music, especially live performances, remained strong throughout his life. Ted often spoke of how blessed he felt to have attended concerts featuring seminal musicians like Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Laura Nyro and many others. In Santa Cruz, where Ted lived for many years, he took great joy in volunteering at three popular local music venues. Ted was a constant, expansive reader, ranging from classic literature to comic books, fiction, poetry, history, criticism, current journalism and more. He always had a book in progress and introduced his friends to many new works and authors. Ted took great pleasure taking long walks in nature with family and friends, always closely observing and noting the beauty and mystery along the way. He was the poster child for “stop and smell the roses.” He was also grateful and rightfully proud of his 35+ years of sobriety. Ted was predeceased by his wife, Khea (aka Kathy) Cook; and leaves behind daughter Heather Anne Wilson, and grandchildren, William Case Robotham and Alexandra Davis Robotham; as well as sister Patricia Rogers and her husband, James F. Rogers, and their sons, Jim and Dennis Rogers; brother Anthony Connor and his wife, Paula Gannon, and their sons, David and Paul Connor; brother Timothy Connor and his wife, Lucy Winner, and their daughter, Kyla Winner-Connor; sister, Mary Connor; and sister, Anne Connor Senni, and Anne’s children, Teo Senni, Justin Senni and Caitlin Senni; as well as many loving cousins and relations. In Santa Cruz, Ted leaves many friends but especially, his dear friend and companion, Isabel Gilman, and longtime friend and beloved roomie, Jean Morrison – both of whom made sure Ted felt nurtured and supported throughout his illness. A celebration of Ted’s life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, we suggest that you support charities/organizations supporting refugees and displaced peoples (such as Doctors without Borders); or a charity of your choice addressing Ted’s longtime concerns about social justice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.