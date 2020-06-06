Taylor J. Jacobs WILLIAMSTOWN — Taylor J. Jacobs, 27, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Williamstown. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Pruneau Polli Funeral Home in Barre.
Updated: June 6, 2020 @ 1:08 am
