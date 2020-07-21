Tara Dorilda (Ingalls) Stubbs BARRE — On July 16, 2020, the world lost the brightest smile it has ever seen. That was the day Tara Dorilda (Ingalls) Stubbs of Barre, Vermont, succumbed to cancer after the fiercest eight-month battle it had ever seen, at the age of 37. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and location to be determined. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is assisting the family. A full obituary may be viewed at dgfunerals.com.
