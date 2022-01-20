Tamsen Martin Willey BARRE —We regretfully announce the passing of Tamsen Martin Willey, of Barre, Vermont, on Jan.2, 2022. Her husband, Phillip Willey, was by her side as she passed away early morning. Our mother, Tamsen, was one of the strongest, most courageous, selfless women to ever walk this earth and our family was more than blessed to call her Mom. Tamsen graduated from Hazen Union High School. Shortly after graduating, she pursued a career with the State of Vermont Department of Transportation (VTrans) where she continued employment until retirement after 30+ years. Tamsen had two children, both boys, Wade and Jameson Benjamin. She was a wonderful and loving mother who gave her all to her family, and loved her sons deeply. We will never be able to fill the space left behind by her. Tamsen was predeceased by her older brothers, Jameson and Morris "Moe" Martin; as well as her parents, Sally and Phil. She is survived by her brothers, Brett, Kevin and Thane Martin; her loving husband, Phil Willey; and two sons, Wade and Jameson Benjamin, along with their spouses, Rebekah and Jennifer. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nephews, nieces; and her grandson, Jacob Benjamin, whom she played with and loved so dearly. During Tamsen's free time, when not spending it with her grandson, she was tending the beautiful flowers and scenery around her and her husband's home, atop the hills in Barre, Vermont. Here, she enjoyed views of sunsets over Canel's Hump, and floating in the pond with her family on hot summer days. Tamsen was a passionate, outgoing, classy woman who has impacted and touched the lives that surrounded her. Ceremonies and events will be scheduled during spring 2022 and announced at a later date.
