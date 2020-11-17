Tammie Lou Beauregard WORCESTER — Tammie Lou Beauregard, 53, of Worcester passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, surrounded by family, after battling cancer since earlier this year in May. Born March 13, 1967, in Berlin, Vermont, she was the daughter of Robert and Betty Beauregard. She attended U-32 High School and graduated in 1984. After graduating, she began working for the Vermont State Tax Department, where she was a dedicated employee for the last 35 years. She cared deeply for her co-workers and was quick with a smile and a laugh. She lived in Worcester for most of her life where she raised her two children. In her free time, she enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and watching her NASCAR races (#4 Harvick). She enjoyed spending time at the beach and being surrounded by family and friends. Those who were blessed to have known her knew she was a kindhearted, generous woman who would always lend a helping hand, as well as a dedicated mother and grandmother. We grieve the loss of a daughter, a sister, a mother, a grandmother and a friend to so many. She is survived by her children, Cortney Bador and Tyler Bador of Worcester; as well as her grandson, Declan Moore; her mother, Betty Beauregard of Worcester; and was predeceased by her father, Robert Beauregard. She leaves behind her beloved sisters, Roxie, Connie, Danita; and brothers, Danny, Robert, Calvin, Alan and Dan; as well as many other nieces, nephews and family members. Her love and laughter will continue to resonate through all who knew her. Our hearts hurt beyond any measurable amount, but we know it was because we all loved her beyond any measurable amount. She will continue to be missed every moment of every day. There will be no services held at this time. Per her request, there will be a graveside service followed by a celebration of life that will be announced in the spring. Anyone who wishes to make a donation in her honor can do so to the American Cancer Society or Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
