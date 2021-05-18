Tammie Beauregard WORCESTER — Tammie Beauregard of Worcester, Vermont, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020. Her family and friends would now like to take this time to celebrate and honor the memory and life of such an amazing woman. There will be a service followed by a Celebration of Life for anyone who wishes to attend. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 26, in the Worcester Cemetery at 11 a.m. The cemetery is located at 39 Elmore Road, Worcester, VT 05682. There will also be a celebration of her life directly following the service that will be held at the Large Shelter Pavilion located at Wrightsville Beach, 369 VT Route 12, Middlesex, VT 05682, and will continue until 5 p.m.
