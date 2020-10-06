Sylvia Louise Lane BURLINGTON — Sylvia Louise Lane died peacefully of a sudden illness at her home in Burlington, Vermont, on Sept. 27, 2020. Sylvia was born on Jan. 30, 1952, in Windsor, Vermont, the daughter of the late Sidney Austin and Shirley (Sparks) Lane. She graduated from Windsor High School in 1970 and furthered her education with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Burlington College. She also studied at Shelburne Spinners, a wool hand spinning co-operative 1972-1974. She is survived by her children, Jody Michael Lane of Burlington, Naomi Lane Hall and husband Brett of Brookline, New Hampshire, James Austin Lane and wife Anna Wormer of Yelm, Washington; her siblings, Dr. Steven E. Lane and wife Susan of Avon, Connecticut, Marie L. Berry and husband Paul of Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Vicki A. Lane of Montpelier, Vermont; her four nephews, one niece and four grandnieces. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. in the Cavendish Village Cemetery in Cavendish, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to The Lund Family Center via the following link: https://lundvt.org/give/ Condolences to her family may be made at an online guest book at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.
