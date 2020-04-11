Sylvia Lacross BARRE — Sylvia Lacross, 82, formerly of Cheney Road, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born May 14, 1937, in Barre, she was the daughter of Avenire and Lilly Fracassi. She attended local schools and worked in her father’s restaurant for many years. Sylvia was also the cafeteria supervisor at Spaulding High School and the kitchen supervisor at Washington Apartments. Sylvia loved animals, and especially her Doberman dog, Sweetie. She nurtured many animals on her farm in South Barre. Sylvia was a loving and gentle soul who always took in hurt and injured animals, an insightful rehabilitator, she aided animals in their recovery. Not only will animals in need miss her, but so will her neighbors. Survivors include her long-time partner, Bob Richardson; and his daughter, Angela Richardson; her sister, Laura Biggs of Williamstown; her niece, Leslie Capitano of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; as well as her nephews Douglas Gingras of Averill; Brian Gingras of Barre; and Paul Biggs of Georgia. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Sylvia’s life will be held in the Hope Cemetery in Barre at a later date. The Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home of Barre is in charge of the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
