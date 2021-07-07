Syderick C. Boyce Jr. COLUMBIA, S.C. — Syderick Clayton Boyce Jr., U.S. Army, Vietnam veteran, accomplished artist, gentle philosopher and emperor of his life, entered his final journey from Warriors Walk at Columbia Medical Center (VA) in Columbia, South Carolina, on June 17, 2021. He was the son of Syderick and Jean Boyce, of Websterville, Vermont. He was born on June 10, 1947, in Barre, Vermont. Syderick graduated from Spaulding High School in 1966 and went to work for Sprague Electric in Barre.. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Oct. 26, 1966, and his basic training was done at Fort Dix, New Jersey. He then traveled to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, for medical training, and received orders to be shipped to Vietnam after a 30-day leave. He flew to Oakland, California, and was assigned to Bravo Company 1st BTN, 2nd INF, 1st INF Division. During his service, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with “V” device for heroism and the Purple Heart for wounds received in action against the Viet Cong on July 18. He also received the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Marksman Badge (N-14 rifle), Combat Medic Badge, the Army Commendation Medal, and was discharged in May of 1969. Syderick returned home for a while, but then traveled around and lived in San Francisco, California, spent time in Atlanta, Georgia, and for the past 47 years, Columbia, South Carolina, had been his home. He worked for many years at Yesterday's Restaurant and the Peddler. He was born with art in his soul which developed into his life’s passion becoming the driving force of his life. His work was exhibited at Avant Garde Gallery, Anderson, Andries Van Damme Fine Art and Investment Antiques, Portfolio Art Gallery, Cameo Art Gallery, all of Columbia, South Carolina. His art was shown and displayed at Columbia Museum of Art, Siebel’s Bruce Insurance Co., Basil Pot Restaurant, Hannah Janes, Café Maxx, Dianne’s Restaurant, Motor Supply Co., Peddler Steak House, Stanley’s Night Club, Yesterday's, The Goat, which was one of Syderick’s favorite places, and the South Carolina State Fair. He also painted handbags for Kate Spade. He was featured in local newspapers, The Columbia Record, and multiple times in “The State” by columnist and longtime friend, Bill McDonald. He flew a painting to a local area dentist in Montpelier, Vermont, and also had a show at Montpelier’s City Hall on Dec. 29, 1995. His artwork graced the private collections of Malcolm Forbes, Roy Clark, Kenny Rogers and Diane Parkinson of The Price is Right. During his time in Columbia, he donated proceeds of his sales to local charities, as he believed you should always give back to those in need. Syderick has a generous heart and helped many people in need during his lifetime. He lived in a beautiful area known as Shandon Neighborhood, where he could walk down to Five Points to a choice of restaurants, art, and music. He met a lot of people on his journey and even though he is no longer here physically, his spirit will forever fly and remain present at his beloved Five Points. He was loved, admired and lived life on his own terms. The love of his life was Donna Blair from Atlanta, Georgia. He was a simple man with an amazing mind and never judged anyone, no matter what their story was. He was very blessed in this life and rich in the love of his friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Syd and Jean Boyce, and his precious sister, Patty Ann. They are all waiting at the Gate Syderick. He leaves behind a sister, Debby Boyce, brother, Danny Boyce (Debbie), of Vermont, a sister, Cynthia Crumb (James), and many nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to Oncology Nurse, Maria Oyarzun, who became one of Syderick’s greatest advocates and friend. We would like to express our deepest appreciation to the entire staff at Warriors Walk for the excellent care and compassion given to Syderick during his time on the unit. Special thanks to Susan Zourzoukis and Gloria Williams for their ongoing support to the family during this difficult time. We appreciate each and every one of you. Special thanks and immense love to: Patrick and Hunter Fahy, Zoe Dale, Billy and Travis Boyd, Wanda Thomas, Newton and Jayne Walker, Brie Rusk, and many more. We’re overwhelmed with all of the cards, letters and phone calls. Catch the wind, my brother! Online register at barr-price.com
