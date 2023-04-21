Suzanne Hiller See SPRINGFIELD — Suzanne Hiller See passed away on April 2, 2023, in Springfield, VT. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 12:00pm-1:00pm at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, VT. A memorial service will follow starting at 1:00pm. A full obituary can be viewed at https://www.davismemorialchapel.net/obituary/suzanne-see
