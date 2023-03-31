Suzanne Colby PROCTOR — Suzanne Colby of Proctor, VT (formally of Barton, VT) died on March 23, 2023. Born on May 27, 1948 to Mona (Drown) Colby and Glenn Colby and she spent a lot of time with her grandmother, Louise Bessette, all who predeceased her. Suzanne graduated from Barton Academy and went on to work at Brandon Training School where she would meet her best friend and roommate of 55 plus years, Judy Bullis. Suzanne enjoyed spending time with her family and taking trips to Maine with Judy. Suzanne is also predeceased by her brother Harold Colby. She is survived by her roommate Judy Bullis, nephew Christopher and his wife Donna Colby, nieces Jacqueline and Sarah Colby, Great niece Brookelynn Pelletier and Great nephews Andrick Shattuck and Hudson Colby and sister-in-law Laura Tattersall. There will be no calling hours. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
