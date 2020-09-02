Susan T. Jalbert rites MONTPELIER — A graveside service for Susan T. Jalbert, 52, of Montpelier, who passed away on Aug. 18, 2020, was held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville, Vermont. The Rev. Patrick J. Forman, pastor of St. Monica Catholic Church, led the service. Scripture reading of the Old Testament was read by Peter Mason, Susan’s uncle. The reading of the New Testament was read by Chris Fuller, family friend. The poem “She is gone," written by David Harkin, was read by a family friend, Kim Marcotte. The eulogy was read by Susan’s sister, Debbie Morgan. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau–Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.