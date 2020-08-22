Susan T. Jalbert MONTPELIER — Susan T. Jalbert, 52, of Montpelier, Vermont, died unexpectedly on Aug. 18, 2020. Susan "Susie" was born on Dec. 11, 1967, in Barre, Vermont, to Norman and Bonnie (Mason) Jalbert. She was a graduate of Spaulding High School, Class of 1985, and attended Champlain College. After she left school, she was employed at Paterson & Walke Law Firm. For the past 18 years, Susie was the controller for Vermont Country Campers. Her passions were her work, the Montreal Canadiens and children! Susie was a kind, caring, generous and fun-loving person. She was a great daughter, sister, aunt and cousin to many. Susie is survived by her mother, Bonnie Jalbert of Montpelier, Vermont; her siblings, Michael Jalbert (Dennis Pomroy) of Phoenix, Arizona, Gisele (Duane) Vance of Pawcatuck, Connecticut, Deborah (Michael) Morgan of Colchester, Connecticut, and Lori Merchant (Chris Fuller) of Huntersville, North Carolina. Her pride and joys were her nieces and her nephew, Ashley and Brett Morgan, Megan (Andrew) Hanson and Emily Merchant, and the latest love of her life and the new addition to the family, Lane Hanson, 5 months, son of Megan and Andrew Hanson. She was predeceased by her father, Norman, as well as her grandparents. There will be a graveside celebration of life to be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Sylvester’s Cemetery, 22 Websterville Road, Barre, VT 05641. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: vfafa.org Children’s Activity Fund, or mail to CVFPA, P.O. Box 205, South Barre, VT 05670. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com. **Face masks and social distancing required.**
Dear Jalbert family. I am so very sorry for your loss. I knew Susie through mutual friends and I saw her regularly for years when she worked at Trow Hill. She was a very kind wonderful person. I'll never forget her infectious smile which always put a smile on my face. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Rest in peace my friend. Love Lorena Laprade
