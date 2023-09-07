Susan Rowell Chuongvan MADISON, CT — Susan “Sue” Rowell Chuongvan, 79, of Madison, formerly of Newtown, CT, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2023 at Yale New Haven Hospital of complications from advanced Parkinson’s disease. Born on October 3, 1944 in Montpelier, VT, she was the daughter of Richard and Leola Rowell. Sue is survived by her husband of 57 years, Chan Chuongvan, of Madison, and her two sons William of New York, NY, and Jeffrey and his wife, Melissa, of East Haven, CT. She is also survived by her brother Conrad Rowell and his wife Phyllis of Barre, Vermont and her sister Roberta Zubrigen of South Dakota, and her many nieces and nephews and their families. Sue was a graduate of Montpelier High School and Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont. Sue was well known for being an incredible athlete, including winning a water skiing championship. Sue worked for IBM for several years as an Executive Secretary, beginning in 1967 at IBM Essex Junction when her husband Chan was in in US Army training at Fort Dix, New Jersey. Sue was an incredibly devoted mother to her sons, Will and Jeff. She attended all of their sporting events and wrote a weekly Newtown Nighthawk publication for the football team. Her artistic talent led her to win a contest for the new school mascot design. Sue was an excellent swimmer who loved swimming in the Long Island Sound and worked for many years at the YMCA as a lifeguard and taught swimming lessons. Sue was passionate about gardening and was a cheerful presence for the neighborhood. She also enjoyed reading, skiing, running, walking and a variety of movies. She was the glue to her family and relatives and loved by everyone who knew her. A Celebration of Sue’s life will be held on Saturday September 16th at 11:30am at the Madison Surf Club. Donations may be made in honor of Susan Chuongvan to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at michaeljfox.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.