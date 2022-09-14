Susan M. Paronto SOUTH BARRE — Susan M. Paronto, 62, of Morin Road passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at her home. Born on August 27, 1960, in Barre City, she was the daughter of Joseph and Beverly (Dumont) Chartier. She attended elementary school in Graniteville and graduated from Williamstown High School in 1978. On July 20, 1979, she married Jeffrey Paronto in Williamstown. Following their marriage, they made their home in the Central Vermont area. Jeffrey passed away on July 16, 2019. Susan was a stay-at-home mother until her children were older, then she was a secretary at multiple granite manufacturers in the Barre area. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Barre Post #10. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching baseball – the New York Yankees, watching her favorite NASCAR drivers, Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliott, as well as watching football, the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburg Stealers. Most of all, she thoroughly loved attending all of her grandchildren’s sporting events. Survivors include her son Jeffrey Paronto, Jr., and his wife, Jennifer of Charlotte; her daughters Sonya Cheney and her husband, Raymond of Williamstown; and Bridgette Kew and her husband, Joshua of Graniteville; six grandchildren; and her sisters Debra Pecor, Candy Wasileuskas, Denise Chartier, and Michele Parry as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Jeffrey Paronto. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post #10, 320 North Main Street, Barre. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, VT Division, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
