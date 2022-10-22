Susan L. Johnston CHELSEA — On October 17th, 2022, Susan “Sue” L. Johnston, 64, of Chelsea, Vermont passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family following a seven-year battle with colon cancer. Born November 26th, 1957, Sue was a 1975 graduate of Chelsea High School and completed college coursework from Community College of Vermont in accounting. In earlier years she worked for area banks, for ten years at the Department of Motor Vehicles, four years at the Brandon Training School, then for twenty-five years at Washington County Mental Health Services. Susan was an active member of the greater Chelsea, Vermont community. She served for several years as Town Auditor, worked for nearly a decade in various capacities at the Tunbridge World’s Fair, and served as captain of a Relay for Life team for several years. She was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Sue enjoyed many seasonal activities that come from life in Vermont: snowmobiling and camping, counted cross-stitch, and getting together with family and friends for weekly cribbage games, and making biscuits with mom for the chicken pie suppers at the church. She is predeceased by her mother Sadie Kennedy and Sue’s sister, Judy Alexander both of Chelsea, VT. Sue is survived by her loving husband of twenty-one years Greg Johnston of Chelsea, VT as well as her father, Ernest Kennedy of Chelsea, VT; her sister Jane Cushman and brother-in-law Brian Cushman of Chelsea, VT; and her brother Mark Kennedy and sister-in-law Holly Kennedy of Concord, NC; her brother-in-law, John Alexander of Chelsea, VT; her daughter Casey Knudsen and son-in-law Robert Knudsen of Chelsea, VT; her two granddaughters Kaylee and Natalie Knudsen of Chelsea, VT; as well as many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 between 6 and 8 pm at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, 300 VT RT 110, Chelsea, VT. At Sue’s request, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions to the Relay for Life or American Cancer Society in Susan’s name. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.