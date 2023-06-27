Susan Kimball MORETOWN — Susan Kimball, 74, formerly of Moretown, peacefully passed away on February 11, 2023, in Salt Lake City, UT. She was surrounded by family and friends as she gracefully transitioned from this life. She will be forever cherished for her sweet spirit and ability to light up a room. Born Susan Jane Paine on April 21, 1948, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Susan was a devoted family woman who found immense joy in her grandchildren. After obtaining a medical certification in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she returned to Vermont and married her childhood friend, Warren. They built a life in Moretown, where Susan was a loving stay-at-home mom, dedicated volunteer, and part-time worker. In 2013, Susan retired from the Vermont State Employee Benefits Office, treasuring the memories and connections from her professional journey. Her unwavering love for her mother, Clara, and her commitment to family were always evident. Susan delighted in laughter, card games, walks with friends, and conversations over wine. The vibrant colors of fall foliage reminded her of life's beauty. May Susan's light and love guide us, reminding us to cherish each precious moment and the loved ones we hold dear. Susan is survived by her devoted husband, Warren; her children Jamie Kimball (and wife Susie English) and Stacy Nagpal (and husband Zubin Nagpal); and her cherished grandchildren, Kaia Kimball, Riley Kimball, Nasir Nagpal, and Nari Nagpal. She is also survived by her brothers Michael Paine and Granville Paine, and her sister Barbara Bazin. We will deeply miss Susan's genuine and kind heart, strong work ethic, and appreciation for life's simple pleasures. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on June 30, 2023, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, to celebrate her beautiful life.
