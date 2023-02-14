Susan J. Goodell MONTPELIER — Susan J. Goodell age 58 of Montpelier, Vt., born 04/11/1964 passed away on 01/25/2023 at the hospital with family by her side. Parents Judith A. Wells (mother) and Russell G. Goodell Sr (father) are both deceased. Went to Montpelier High School and graduated from there, worked at CCV College in the kitchen for many years before having retire because of her disability. Susan loved wrestling, she will be remembered as a loving and caring sister and aunt. Survivors are Sister Pam Deyo, of Kingsport, TN., Brother Russell Goodell Jr. of Hardwick, Vt., has niece Shelley Deyo, Kingsport TN, and a nephew Craig Deyo of Bolton, Vt. and has great nieces and nephews, cousins, aunt's and uncles. Celebration of Life will be on 04/08/2023 at Elks Club 10 Jefferson Street Barre, Vt. 05641, hours are 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm downstairs.
