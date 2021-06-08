Susan H. Adams MONTPELIER — Susan H. Adams, 81, of Marvin Street, passed away at her home on Friday, June 4, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born in Montpelier on June 27, 1939, the daughter of Col. Maxwell C. Harrington and Amy L. Harrington. On June 9, 1962, she married John P. Adams III. Together, they enjoyed a 40-year marriage until John’s unfortunate passing in 2002. Susan enjoyed sewing, embroidering, scrapbooking, and crocheting blankets for her friends and family. In her younger years, she loved to attend ballroom and square dances. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #3 in Montpelier for over 20 years, in many of which she held the position as chaplain. She also was a volunteer at the Montpelier Senior Center. Susan will be fondly remembered as a fierce woman with a heart of gold and beautiful sense of humor. Although she was small in stature, she commanded a room with her magnetic personality and quick wit. Due to her comical nature, trips to the grocery store were often filled with mishaps while driving scooters around there, of which her friends and family found so endearing. Susan also was a Red Sox fan; she would go to Fenway Park growing up with her dad She is survived by her daughters, Ellen Adams of Montpelier, Patricia St. John of Berlin, Jessica Herbert and her husband, Billy, of Corinth; four granddaughters and one grandson, Morgan, Saide, Alicia, Dakota and Shayla. She was predeceased by her husband and a daughter, Karen Adams. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Friends and family may begin visitation at 9 a.m. A committal service will immediately follow in the Green Mount Cemetery.
